The Las Vegas Raiders will make an injury substitution along their offensive line. On a positive note, they’re optimistic about the availability of their best pass-catcher. Plus, there’s hope for the team’s home-field advantage this season.

Raiders Daily examines a move the team made to replace a key starter, what head coach Pete Carroll said about one of his best players who’s dealing with an injury and the projected fan makeup at Allegiant Stadium Monday night.

Alex Cappa Set to Start at Right Guard for Week 2

Head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Jackson Powers-Johnson suffered a concussion during practice last Thursday.

"He rocked a guy in Thursdays practice"



“He rocked a guy in Thursdays practice”



Said Alex Cappa is up to speed and ready to go

Carroll told reporters that the team needs to take care of the second-year pro, and in the meantime, Alex Cappa will start at right guard.

The club will make the expected move with Powers-Johnson in concussion protocol, though Cappa is coming off arguably his worst season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 51 pressures, which included eight sacks, seven quarterback hits and 36 hurries while on the field for 774 pass-blocking snaps last season.

In March, Las Vegas signed Cappa to a two-year, $11 million deal after the Cincinnati Bengals released him. With a decent-sized contract, 6,690 career snaps at right guard and a familiarity with general manager John Spytek from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was the most logical option to fill in for Powers-Johnson.

Pete Carroll Expects Brock Bowers to Play Monday

The Raiders provided an optimistic update on Brock Bowers. Carroll said the star tight end looked “terrific” at practice and expects him to play on Monday.

Pete Carroll said Brock Bowers looked "terrific" in Saturday's practice, expects him and Elandon Roberts to suit up Monday.

Despite the encouraging words from Carroll, the Raiders listed Bowers as questionable on their final injury report. The budding playmaker also spoke cautiously about his availability.

I asked Bowers if he feels more optimistic about his availability compared two days ago, he said "I don't know, it's hard to say. I'm just going to keep working out and see how I feel the rest of day, tomorrow and the next day. So we'll see."

Barring a setback before kickoff Monday night, Bowers has a good chance to suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even though backup tight end Michael Mayer can take on an expanded role and help out in the passing game, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly‘s use of two-tight-end sets could keep safety Derwin James Jr. out of the box, which would benefit the ground game.

Raiders Fans Will Be Well Represented at Allegiant Stadium

Since the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, they have struggled to establish home-field advantage. In some cases, the visiting team’s fans have outnumbered their fans inside Allegiant Stadium for regular-season games.

That said, Raider Nation will be present in full force for the team’s home opener on Monday Night Football. According to Vivid Seats via Las Vegas Review-Journal‘s Mick Akers, the Silver and Black will have the edge in crowd noise.

The fan forecast for the Raiders-Chargers MNF showdown is 86% to 14% in favor of the Raiders, according to Vivid Seats. The average ticket to the game is selling for $380 on VividSeats.

The Raider fan turnout in the upcoming game against the Chargers isn’t a surprise. When the team travelled to Los Angeles to play its division rival, the stands were mostly filled with spectators wearing silver and black. Going back a decade, even the Chargers’ games at San Diego often felt like home games for the Raiders.

