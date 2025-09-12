The Las Vegas Raiders‘ AFC West battles with the Los Angeles Chargers will add a new chapter with familiar foes. Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh will meet again in an ongoing rivalry. A dozen former Raiders have a chance to become Hall of Famers. Meanwhile, the team’s scouts were eyeing prospects Thursday night.

Raiders Daily revisits the clashes between Carroll and Harbaugh and outlines the next steps for several Hall of Fame hopefuls.

Rivals Pete Carroll, Jim Harbaugh Face Off Again

Pete Carroll’s head coaching rivalry with Jim Harbaugh dates back to their time at USC and Stanford, respectively. In the old FBS Pac-10 Conference, their programs faced off between 2007 and 2010.

They continued their battles in the NFC West. Between 2011 and 2014, Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks faced Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers twice a year and met in the NFC Championship Game of the 2013 campaign.

As NFL head coaches, Carroll has a slight upper hand over Harbaugh with a 5-4 record. Both talked about their shared history, which dates back to when Harbaugh played quarterback and Carroll called plays for defenses.

The Carroll-Harbaugh feud will be wrapped into the Raiders-Chargers in-division competition, which will create juicy storylines for as long as they remain in the AFC West.

12 Former Raiders, Including Lester Hayes, Are 2026 Senior Hall of Fame Nominees

On Thursday, the NFL released its list of 2026 Hall of Fame nominees for the Senior category. Among the 162 names, 12 former Raiders appeared on the list: Jim Plunkett, Roger Craig, Max Montoya, Art Powell, Todd Christensen, Matt Millen, Rod Martin, Pat Swilling, Dave Grayson, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis and Jack Tatum.

All the nominees on the Senior list haven’t played since 2000 at the latest, have accumulated at least five years of service and earned a postseason honor.

In the next few weeks, the Seniors Screening Committee will reduce the pool of names to 50 candidates. Then the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will narrow it down to three for potential elections into the 2026 Hall of Fame Class.

Depending on when you became a fan, certain names stand out more than others. Regardless, Raider fans may be celebrating at least one of their own next summer.

Raiders Were in Attendance for Wake Forest vs. NC State

ESPN’s Jordan Reid noted the Raiders’ presence—among several other teams—for Thursday night’s college football matchup between Wake Forest and NC State. He also highlighted the top prospects in that game.

15 NFL teams in attendance at NC State/Wake Forest:



ATL, BAL, BUF, CHI, DAL, LAC, LVR, MIA, MIN, NE, NYG, PHI, PIT, , SEA, SF



• NC State:

– Hollywood Smothers, RB, #3

– Justin Joly, TE, #7

– Brandon Cleveland, NT, #44

– Jacarrius Peak, LT, #65



• Wake Forest:

– Demond Claiborne, RB, #1

– Fa’alili Fa’amoe, RT, #79



The Raiders should have their sights set on nose tackle Brandon Cleveland and both offensive tackles.

Cleveland is a versatile 315-pounder who can play multiple positions across the defensive line. He could be a solid addition after the club released Christian Wilkins early this summer.

This offseason, Las Vegas signed Kolton Miller to a three-year, $54 million extension and selected Charles Grant in the third round of this year’s draft.

Nonetheless, DJ Glaze hasn’t locked down the right tackle job yet, and he had a rough outing in the season opener, allowing four pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Coming out of an FCS program, William and Mary, Grant likely needs time to develop before he sees the field. The team signed Stone Forsythe to be its swing tackle, but he’s on a one-year deal.

Based on general manager John Spytek’s linemen-heavy 2025 draft class, he may have wanted his scouting department to get a closer look at a few big guys on both sides of the trenches.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.