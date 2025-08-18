When the New York Jets gave Justin Fields a two-year, $40 million deal in the spring, they were hoping they could maximize his potential in a way his two previous teams couldn’t. However, as the summer has unfolded, concerns about the team’s starting quarterback are growing.

There have been reports about inaccurate throws and poor chemistry with teammates during training camp. And his performance versus the Giants in their second preseason game was the source of ridicule and lowlight reels on social media. With the season just a couple of weeks away, the Jets should consider bringing in a veteran quarterback with starter potential.

With that in mind, let’s look at four players the Jets might think about trading for soon.

Related: Jets stock report: Who’s up, down after 31-12 preseason loss to Giants, including Justin Fields

Kenny Pickett

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Kenny Pickett is one of the QBs in the Browns’ overcrowded QB room. He was viewed as a dark horse to start in 2025. However, a hamstring injury has destroyed those chances and made him even more expendable. While he failed as a starter in Pittsburgh, some believe he didn’t get enough time. And that he also got better during his season as a backup in Philadelphia. He has as much upside as Fields but for a much lower cost.

Jameis Winston

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

As Jaxson Dart continues to look great this summer. Jameis Winston becomes more and more expendable for the Giants. While he has major flaws as well, he is a strong locker room leader who has the ability to win games on any given Sunday. He would be a far better backup option than career journeyman Tyrod Taylor, who is currently sidelined after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Aidan O’Connell

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Although Aidan O’Connell failed miserably as a starter in Las Vegas, their offense has been a mess for a couple of seasons. The one thing he has going for him compared to Taylor is his youth. There may be upside there that could be exploited by New York’s coaching staff. He would give the Jets more depth and probably be had at a cheap cost.

Kirk Cousins

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins would be a fascinating option for the New York Jets. The four-time Pro Bowler is a true pocket passer who has the resume to make fans hope he can elevate the offense. The big issue in any potential deal is the $97 million (via Spotrac) left on his contract. If Atlanta was willing to eat a solid portion of that to get him off their hands — which they haven’t been willing to do yet — he is a player the Jets should consider if Fields continues to prove he is not a starter in the NFL.