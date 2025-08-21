The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars met for a joint practice on Thursday ahead of a preseason game on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Thursday’s practice between the Dolphins and Jaguars got heated. Both teams brought the physicality, and it led to some scuffles.

According to Joe Schad and Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, there were multiple fights at practice. The Dolphins players involved in the scuffles were cornerbacks Jack Jones and Storm Duck, and safety Ashtyn Davis.

“FIGHT! Really hard to see. But Jack Jones, Storm Duck and I think Ashtyn Davis was caught up in the middle of one scuffle,” Schad and Habib said.

King of Phinland on X even caught one of the major fights on video. In the video, there was a ton of pushing and shoving, and some punches and kicks also occurred.

WARNING: The video below includes profanity.

WE’VE GOT A MASSIVE BRAWL AT CAMP pic.twitter.com/qE9khf2AIh — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) August 21, 2025

Training camp fights are expected, as a plethora of players on both teams are fighting for roster spots and jobs at this time of year, and practice can get testy.

According to multiple beat writers and reports, the Dolphins won the day with their physicality. The defense was particularly impressive.

“Big Dolphins day in joint practice with Jaguars. Miami brought physicality folks have been talking about,” Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network said on X.

“Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jack Jones had pick-6s off Trevor Lawrence, who had a tough day. Zach Sieler & Aaron Brewer were dominant regularly. Tua & Waddle looked strong,” Wolfe added.

“Dolphins defense just dominated the Jags offense in the red zone. Sieler couldn’t be blocked. Minkah got a pick. Several deflections. QB Trevor Lawrence only had one TD pass to Brian Thomas Jr,” Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald said on X. “Very, very impressive.”

Mike McDaniel’s squad struggled in last week’s joint practices with the Detroit Lions. Though they ended up winning the preseason contest versus the Lions, it’s still a great sign to see the Dolphins making their presence felt against an opponent in practice.