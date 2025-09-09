Peyton Manning revealed on Monday night that he is trying to book the holiest of holy guests for a future episode of the Manningcast.

The Manningcast is the king of the simulcast game. Partly because of how entertaining NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning are, but also because of the huge guests they have on each week during Monday Night Football. The show brings in stars not just from the NFL, but other sports and the entertainment businesses.

However, on Monday’s season debut, the elder Manning revealed the massive guest he failed to book for yesterday’s broadcast.

“Kind of like I failed to recruit Randy Moss to Tennessee, I couldn’t close the Pope. But I made the effort, Eli, and that’s the kind of effort we make here at ESPN 2,” Manning revealed when asked by his brother about rumors of getting Pope Leo XIV on the show for this week’s game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

They would also show two handwritten letters he sent the Pontiff in an attempt to book him for Monday’s show. While he did not seal the deal, Manning said the invitation remains open if he becomes available during the current NFL season.

In May, Pope Leo XIV was chosen as the successor to Pope Francis, who passed earlier this year. He is the first American-born Pope and a native of Chicago. He is also a big sports fan, including the Chicago White Sox.

