NFL insider provides latest update on Pittsburgh Steelers’ ‘unpredictable’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

What’s the latest on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ seemingly endless pursuit of Aaron Rodgers? OTAs have come and gone, and Rodgers has been nowhere to be found, though those workouts are merely voluntary.

Soon enough, however, the Steelers’ practices will become mandatory. Will it be Mason Rudolph leading the offense, or the four-time NFL MVP? While the Steelers continue to sing the praises of Rudolph, they’re still hoping Rodgers will head to Pittsburgh.

However, as ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday morning’s edition of SportsCenter, this situation remains unpredictable.

“The Steelers are just kinda hangin’ right now. They have had contact with Aaron Rodgers. They remain optimistic that he will be a Steeler. But there’s just nothing fast and firm yet on him signing with the team. So they continue developing Mason Rudolph, Will Howard in OTAs. They would hope that by minicamp that he’s a part of it. Right now this is unpredictable. “ ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Aaron Rodgers

In other words, other than the NFL calendar forcing some urgency, the Steelers are no closer to learning whether Rodgers will or won’t be joining them this year. If not, they’re comfortable with Rudolph. Yet, there’s always the possibility that they’ll pursue another trade for someone like Kirk Cousins instead.

Either way, this close to Steelers minicamp, it’s a bit alarming that they don’t really know who their starting quarterback will be for the 2025 NFL season. While other teams like the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints still don’t know who their starters will be, the Steelers have playoff expectations, and the others are poised for top-five picks.

