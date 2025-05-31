Pittsburgh Steelers trade proposal nets two Pro Bowlers to upgrade the offense

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

After an eventful offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers may not be done making trades to upgrade the roster. Recently, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that the Steelers are still searching for secondary playmakers after adding DK Metcalf but trading George Pickens. They’re also still waiting to learn whether Aaron Rodgers will be joining them.

So, what about a trade that addresses both of the Steelers’ key needs in one fell swoop? That’s what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently put together.

Knox’s idea sends both starting tight end Kyle Pitts plus quarterback Kirk Cousins to Pittsburgh in exchange for a second and fifth-round pick in 2026, plus a fourth-round pick in 2027.

“Tight end isn’t a massive need for the Steelers because they have Pat Freiermuth atop the depth chart. Pittsburgh lacks potent pass-catchers after Freiermuth and DK Metcalf, however, and could provide a strong schematic fit for Pitts.



This is a package trade that could probably only happen if Rodgers shuns the Steelers—or if Pittsburgh surprisingly decides to pivot away from him. Should that happen, however, it might also be the best possible outcome for all involved.” Bleacher Report on Steelers trading for Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts

While parting with three draft selections may feel a bit steep, think about what the Steelers are getting, with two new offensive starters. Plus, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is already familiar with Pitts’ skillset after spending three seasons as Atlanta’s head coach, including Pitts’ career-best season, which came as a rookie with 1,026 receiving yards.

Still just 24 years old, it’s possible Pitts, a one-time Pro Bowler, still has more room for growth, and a change of scenery could be just what he needs ahead of a contract year.

As for Cousins? He’d immediately take over as Pittsburgh’s starting QB and since he’s four years younger than Rodgers, it’s possible the Steelers would prefer the longer-term security over what may be a one-year partnership with Rodgers.

