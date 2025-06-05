Pittsburgh Steelers set to sign future Hall of Fame quarterback

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback for the 2025 season? It’s been a question football fans have demanded answers for, even dating back to last year when Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were playing on a one-year contract.

Now we finally have an answer.

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are set to sign four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. The current plan is for Rodgers to arrive in Pittsburgh on Friday, where he’ll work toward signing a contract before next week’s minicamp kicks off.

Despite reports that the Steelers haven’t been in close contact with the future Hall of Fame QB, Pelissero says “contract parameters have been in place for months.” As Rodgers previously indicated, he’ll play for $20 million. Now the sides simply need to finalize the contract with Rodgers placing his John Hancock on the dotted line.

So, for all those questions asking who Pittsburgh’s quarterback would be when mandatory minicamp kicks off on Tuesday? It won’t be Mason Rudolph, it will be Aaron Rodgers instead, which should be a significant upgrade.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: See where Aaron Rodgers lands with the Steelers