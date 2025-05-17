Pittsburgh Steelers have discussed big trade for star first-round receiver

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, they were praised for assembling a receiving corps that features two potential No. 1 receivers. Little did we know that there were plans to trade George Pickens, who got sent to the Dallas Cowboys after the 2025 NFL Draft ended.

Now the Steelers could be hunting for another receiver to pair with Metcalf, and they could be targeting another star.

According to PennLive’s Steelers insider Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers have called the New Orleans Saints about trading for Chris Olave. However, the Saints, who are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, do “not seem interested in trading” the 24-year-old receiver at this time. Perhaps that changes as the NFL trade deadline approaches if the Saints are out of playoff contention.

Olave was limited to just eight games due to concussion problems last season. However, the former first-round pick also has two 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

With just one year left on his contract before Olave is set for free agency, the Saints could ultimately decide they don’t want to pay him market value. If so, the Steelers could be ready to step in with an offer too good to refuse and already discussing the baseline of a trade could help negotiations move quickly later on.

Related: NFL insider links Pittsburgh Steelers to trade for Green Bay Packers receiver