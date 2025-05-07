Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner: Aaron Rodgers drama ‘more complex issue than artificial intelligence’

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

A minority owner for the Pittsburgh Steelers appears weary of the ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga surrounding the franchise.

During an appearance on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Tuesday, billionaire businessman and movie producer Thomas Tull was discussing artificial intelligence in financial services when he was asked if Rodgers will be on the Steelers for the 2025 season.

“I’m here to talk about AI, and that’s a more complex issue than artificial intelligence,” Tull said.

The Steelers are essentially in Rodgers or bust mode as their 2024 starting quarterbacks — Russell Wilson and Justin Fields — departed in free agency.

Rodgers has met with head coach Mike Tomlin and members of the front office, but is taking his time to make a decision. He previously told “The Pat McAfee Show” last month that he’s been focusing on matters outside of football.

“I’m just going through a lot in my personal life that has to take precedence at this point because that’s a big commitment and when the commitment is made it has to be an all-in type commitment,” Rodgers said.

"I wasn't stringing anybody along and I was honest with these teams from the jump..



There's still conversations that are being had and I've really appreciated the teams that I've talked to"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/zTEQ6O2Z7X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2025

The Steelers bypassed quarterbacks in the first two days of the NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State’s Will Howard in the sixth round. Their QB room also includes Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

During the NFL owners meeting in April, Steelers owner Art Rooney II admitted he didn’t envision the Rodgers decision taking this long.

The timetable remains unclear for when the four-time NFL MVP will decide his future.