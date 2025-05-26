NFL rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers have second QB on radar amid wait on Aaron Rodgers’ decision

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been banking on the belief for months that Aaron Rodgers will be their starting quarterback this season. With the 41-year-old still dragging out his decision and the start of OTAs arriving, another option is on the table.

Reporting on Saturday’s SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said that Kirk Cousins is on the Steelers’ radar as they await a decision from Rodgers. However, the four-time NFL MVP remains their preferred option over trading for Cousins.

“I had some conversations with people this week that led me to believe that Cousins is at the very least on the Steelers’ radar, if something were fall through on Rodgers.” Jeremy Fowler on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ interest in Kirk Cousins

Aaron Rodgers stats (ESPN): 3,897 passing yards, 28-11 TD-INT, 63% completion rate, 6.7 ypa, 90.5 QB rating, 40 sacks taken

The Atlanta Falcons have been open to moving Cousins all offseason, but only on very specific terms. After paying his $10 million roster bonus in March, ownership has taken the approach that it’s already financially invested in Cousins and won’t move off him simply to get him off the roster.

It’s the unwillingness to cover a significant portion of Falcons’ salary, at least $8 million, that is believed to be one of the reasons why a trade has never materialized. Atlanta has also made it clear to teams that it’s very willing to keep Cousins as a backup to Michael Penix Jr. in 2025.

Kirk Cousins stats (ESPN): 3,508 passing yards, 18-16 TD-INT, 66.9% completion rate, 7.7 ypa

As for Rodgers, the expectation around the league remains that he will eventually sign with Pittsburgh and be in attendance for training camp. If he changes his mind, then Pittsburgh would pivot to Cousins. Otherwise, the Falcons will seemingly keep Cousins heading into the regular season.