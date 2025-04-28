Pittsburgh Steelers get intriguing Aaron Rodgers update after NFL Draft

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a need for a new quarterback, even after selecting Ohio State’s Will Howard. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers still needs a job, but are the Steelers still interested?

Though, NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport still believes the Steelers are where Rodgers will end up once things settle down. Here’s what he had to say during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“The Steelers are confident and they think that Aaron Rodgers will be in Pittsburgh.. I think that he will be a member of the Steelers.” Ian Rapoport on Aaron Rodgers/Steelers

At this point, if the 41-year-old wants to play a 21st season in the NFL, his best option will be to join the Steelers, that is, if he wants to start anyway. Otherwise, Rodgers may have to wait much longer to see if another team’s starter gets hurt for an extended absence.

Yet, why wouldn’t he want to join the Steelers? They’re always competitive under Mike Tomlin, and he could be the team’s missing piece.

Of course, that’s what they said when the four-time NFL MVP joined the Jets too, so perhaps Rodgers really is having second thoughts. For now, both Rodgers and the Steelers continue to play the waiting game, but eventually this situation will have to find a solution, ideally long before the 2025 season kicks off.

