Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly don’t have key promise from Aaron Rodgers

Seemingly all offseason long, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to signing four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. It’s gotten to a point where the Rodgers signing feels like a foregone conclusion at this point, where placing his name on the dotted line will simply be a formality, at some point.

Yet, while pretty much everyone expects the Steelers to sign Rodgers, could it be possible that Pittsburgh’s front office is truly clueless on whether the future Hall of Famer will sign in the Steel City?

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have received no assurances that he’ll be joining the team this season.

That has to be a frightening feeling for a Mike Tomlin-led team that is always in playoff contention, yet hasn’t actually won a postseason game since the 2016 league year. Meanwhile, they continue to sing the praises of 29-year-old quarterback Mason Rudolph.

While Rudolph has at times seemed competent, he’s never shown signs of being a quarterback capable of leading his team to a Super Bowl victory. Then again, if Nick Foles could pull it off, perhaps the Steelers’ confidence in Rudolph checks out too.

Still, most believe the Steelers would be much better off taking a chance on Rodgers’ ceiling, rather than being stuck with Rudolph. Yet, unless Rodgers agrees to a contract, the Steelers may not have much of a choice, unless they’re willing to pay up for someone like Kirk Cousins instead.

