Model predicts this bird team will win Super Bowl — but it’s not defending champ Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting little respect from a projection model forecasting who will capture the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 60 this upcoming season.

According to The Athletic, Austin Mock’s NFL Projection Model predicts the Baltimore Ravens will win the Super Bowl with 11.9% odds, while the Eagles rank fourth with a 7.8% chance. This, despite being the reigning Super Bowl champs.

The Eagles even have worse odds than the team they beat in Super Bowl 59 in the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Athletic ran the simulation 100,000 times to generate realistic predictions.

The top 10 Super Bowl favorites break down like this:

“The numbers aren’t as hot for the defending Super Bowl champions. The Philadelphia Eagles have ‘only’ a 7.8 percent chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy per the model, the fourth-highest mark in the NFL,” write The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and Austin Mock.

They continued: “It’s not a disrespectful outlook, but we know they won’t see it that way in Philly. The Eagles are still set up for success with their key components returning, and there are major questions with their greatest conference competition in 2024 — the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — but it’s not easy to repeat. The Kansas City Chiefs can attest to that.”

If the model proves accurate, two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will claim his first Super Bowl victory. Jackson has never appeared in the big game, advancing only as far as the AFC Championship. The Ravens also topped the model with the most projected wins at 11.

“The Ravens have won 25 regular-season games over the past two seasons, with quarterback Lamar Jackson winning an MVP in 2023 and nearly claiming the award again in 2024,” note Howe and Mock. “They get electric play out of the most important position, still have their core in place and will be well-coached. Expect the Ravens to be a force once again next season.”

Baltimore finished 12-5 last season before losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-25. The 2012 squad was the last time a Ravens team hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.