The Philadelphia Eagles are staying mum about whether one of their top wide receivers has suffered a setback.

A.J. Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury this training camp but participated in Sunday’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field in front of 50,000 fans.

However, the three-time Pro Bowler was limited in Tuesday’s practice and didn’t take part in joint sessions with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Thursday.

A.J. Brown again not practicing with his hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/wS7T6kIN57 — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 14, 2025

When asked by ESPN’s Tim McManus about Brown’s status, head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t say whether Brown suffered a setback.

“Said Brown is ‘working through some things’ and that the goal is to have all the players ready for the season,” McManus posted on X.

Nick Sirianni would not say whether AJ Brown, who sat out yesterday (hamstring) after being limited the prior two days, had a setback.



Said Brown is “working through some things” and that the goal is to have all the players ready for the season. pic.twitter.com/zQsMqGLq8i — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 14, 2025

A hamstring issue cost Brown three games early in the 2024 season, and he also played through a knee injury during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run.

If the Eagles have any shot to repeat as champions, they need Brown healthy and on the field. In three seasons with Philadelphia since coming over from the Tennessee Titans in a trade, Brown has posted 4,031 receiving yards on 261 catches with 25 touchdowns. He’s been named second-team All-Pro in each of those seasons.

The Eagles open their season Sept. 4 at home against the Dallas Cowboys.