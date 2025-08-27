The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly waiving young offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, who was part of the team’s Super Bowl championship run.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Birds are parting with Keegan, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in one game for the Eagles as a rookie and suffered a back injury early in training camp before returning to play in Philadelphia’s preseason games.

A late release: Eagles are waiving guard Trevor Keegan, who won a Super Bowl last season during his rookie year after he was Philadelphia’s fifth-round pick. Keegan is expected to be on waivers Thursday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025

Keegan is expected to hit waivers Thursday. If he goes unclaimed, there’s a chance he could return to the Eagles’ practice squad.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane predicted the move.

“Keegan’s still too small to play guard and the center experiment has been rocky,” McLane wrote.

The move leaves the Eagles with an open roster spot and 10 offensive linemen, though two are dealing with injuries. Left tackle Jordan Mailata was diagnosed with a concussion in the final week of training camp, and three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee and is hoping to be ready for the Sept. 4 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 24-year-old Keegan was a three-year starter at Michigan and helped the Wolverines capture the 2023 national championship.