The Philadelphia Eagles are waiving former first-round pick Kenyon Green, whom they acquired in what now looks like an ill-advised trade with the Houston Texans for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

According to CBS Sports national NFL reporter Matt Zenitz, the Eagles are waiving offensive lineman Green, who the Texans drafted 15th overall in 2022.

If Green goes unclaimed, he could potentially end up on the Eagles practice squad.

The Texas A&M product never lived up to his first-round status. Pro Football Focus ranked Green 132nd out of 136 guards in 2024. He appeared in 12 games — starting nine — playing 582 snaps while allowing four quarterback hits, five sacks and 28 total pressures. Green started 14 games his rookie season and missed all of 2023 due to a shoulder injury.

“Kenyon Green is the modern-day cautionary tale for teams thinking it’s fine to ignore a really bad pre-draft workout and still select a prospect (in this case, a blocker) in Round 1,” CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso posted on X.

The Eagles were hoping offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland could unlock something in Green during training camp, but it never materialized. He was hurt early in camp and didn’t make a good impression during preseason games while mostly getting third-team reps.

The trade raised eyebrows in the offseason, especially since Gardner-Johnson was one of the defensive leaders of the 2024 Super Bowl-winning team, bringing tenacity and aggressiveness to a defense that desperately needed it after the 2023 collapse.