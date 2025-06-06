Philadelphia Eagles urged to trade for All-Pro pass-rusher

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles may not feel a strong sense of urgency to swing for the fences. Then again, the chance to repeat as champions could be just the exact type of motivating factor general manager Howie Roseman needs to execute his latest blockbuster trade.

Specifically, NFL.com analyst and former NFL general manager Marc Ross would like to see the Eagles swing a trade for Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro sack artist Trey Hendrickson.

“The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl with a relentless pass rush, but Philadelphia has questions on that front heading into the 2025 campaign, given the loss of Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith’s injury and the inherent need for young guys like Moro Ojomo (2023 seventh-round pick) and Jalyx Hunt (2024 third-rounder) to level up. General manager Howie Roseman hit big on the trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown in 2022. Trading for Hendrickson, who’s in a contract standoff with the Bengals, could provide a similar effect for the defense. Plus, the Eagles just cleared more cap space by dealing Huff. This would be a case of the rich getting richer — and a move I wouldn’t put past Philly. “ NFl.com on Eagles trading for Trey Hendrickson

As noted, the Eagles interestingly did just part ways with Bryce Huff, who was expected to see regular snaps on gameday. That move not only opened up a few more snaps for others, it also cleared more cap space.

In other words, the Eagles could certainly look to reinforce their pass-rush with the NFL’s reigning sack leader. Though, in addition to paying whatever price the Bengals are seeking, which may be roughly a second-round pick, Philadelphia will still have to come to terms on a contract extension for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Hendrickson is currently set to make $21 million this season in the final year of his contract. Yet, after recording an NFL-high 17.5 sacks, Hendrickson should be able to command at least $30 million per season. He may even creep closer to the $40 million annual salary Myles Garrett is earning from the Cleveland Browns.

Is that a price the Eagles are willing to pay? If it means strengthening their Super Bowl odds, Roseman could be ready to pay the price.

