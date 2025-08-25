The Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with a three-time Super Bowl champion.

The Eagles traded offensive lineman Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

#Eagles are acquiring a 2027 6th round pick from the Packers in exchange for OL Darian Kinnard, an NFL source confirms @AdamSchefter report. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 25, 2025

Kinnard was on Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning squad last season, appearing in two games and starting Week 18’s matchup against the New York Giants. Before joining the Eagles, he won two Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs the first two seasons of his career. The Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he appeared in one game his rookie season. Kinnard was then on Kansas City’s practice squad for the 2023 season.

This makes Kinnard just one of two players in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Former linebacker Ken Norton Jr. was the first, winning his championships with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Darian Kinnard is one of only two players along with Ken Norton Jr. to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Kinnard won Super Bowls LVII and LVIII as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, then Super Bowl LIX as a member of the Eagles. Now he will attempt to four-peat with the… https://t.co/TuL2PgUHCq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2025

Kinnard became expendable after the Eagles brought back offensive tackle Fred Johnson, who played for the Birds in 2023 and 2024, starting six games last season. Johnson signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason.

However, with Matt Pryor and Kendall Lamm struggling in training camp and preseason games, and starting left tackle Jordan Mailata missing time last week with a concussion, the Eagles gave up a 2026 seventh-round pick to reacquire him.