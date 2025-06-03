‘It’ll be out of nowhere’: Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley hints he will pull a Barry Sanders, possibly retire after 2025 season

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cover your eyes and ears, Philadelphia Eagles fans. Running back Saquon Barkley has hinted at retirement as soon as next year in a recent interview.

Speaking to the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, Barkley, who is coming off a 2,000-yard rushing season and his first Super Bowl championship, was asked by Long how much longer he plans on playing.

“I’ll probably be one of those guys that it’ll be out of nowhere. I’ll probably just wake up one day, whether it’s next year or two years or four years, and just be like, ‘Yeah it’s over,'” Barkley said. “I don’t think I will ever lose that passion. I’m just a competitor.”

Barkley would go on to say that his favorite player of all time is Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, who retired at the age of 31 in 1999 following a ten-year career. Barkley is 28 and is entering his eighth NFL season.

“One of my favorite players of all time, probably my favorite player of all time, is Barry Sanders, so probably similar to that,” Barkley stated. “Maybe one day it will be out of nowhere. I’ll probably be balling and just be like, yeah, and call it quits.”

Barkley is coming off the greatest season of his career, becoming the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season (2,005). He also led the NFL in rushing attempts (345), rushing yards per game (125.3), touches (378), and yards from scrimmage (2,283). He also scored 15 touchdowns (13 rushing) and was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Because of his historic season, the Eagles decided to extend Barkley for another two years at $41.2 million, with $36 million guaranteed. He’s the first running back to make $20 million annually and is under contract through the 2028 season.

It’s hard to imagine Barkley would call it quits after next season, but when his contract is up in 2028, he will be 31 — the same age as Sanders when he retired. And if he keeps putting up seasons like he did in 2024, he will be joining the legendary running back in Canton.