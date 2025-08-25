The Philadelphia Eagles have released a disappointing young quarterback they selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the team has released Syracuse product Kyle McCord, who Philadelphia took in the sixth round. McCord, who is from Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and went to St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, grew up an Eagles fan.

The #Eagles are releasing rookie QB Kyle McCord, per a league source.



The 6th-round pick out of Syracuse had a good training camp, but Philly already has 3 QBs on its roster. pic.twitter.com/dQXWV0G9eY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 25, 2025

McCord could still end up on the Eagles practice squad if another team doesn’t claim him.

The writing was on the wall for McCord after the Eagles acquired backup quarterback Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

McCord struggled to impress during training camp and had a rough showing in his three preseason appearances, completing 24-of-56 passes for 191 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt.

With No. 2 quarterback Tanner McKee dealing with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand, the Eagles needed a reliable backup heading into the Sept. 4 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

“McCord was gradually given more practice snaps than [Dorian] Thompson-Robinson and played the entirety of Friday’s preseason finale. The sixth-round rookie wasn’t close to ready, and the Eagles moved promptly trading for Howell,” writes The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “They needed someone with experience in case McKee’s fractured thumb isn’t healed in 10 days, but mostly they wanted a third quarterback with potential to be a No. 2. They didn’t see that kind of future for McCord.”

During his senior season at Syracuse, McCord set the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time single-season passing yards record (4,779) and became the Orange’s all-time leader in completions (391), passing yards and passing touchdowns (34).

The Eagles also waived Thompson-Robinson, whom they acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, on Sunday.

