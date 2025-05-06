NFL rumors: Insider reveals two-time Pro Bowl safety ‘wants to come’ to Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Will the Philadelphia Eagles soon be signing a two-time Pro Bowl safety? One NFL insider believes so.

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger revealed Monday night that Justin Simmons is targeting the Eagles as his next destination.

“He wants to come to Philadelphia,” Baldinger said on NFL Network. “He wants to be there.”

J.K. Dobbins ➡️ Bears?

Stephon Gilmore ➡️ Bengals?

Justin Simmons ➡️ Eagles? @BaldyNFL and @jeffrichadiha share their favorite landing spots for the top remaining free agents. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1fn5HehxWq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 6, 2025

Simmons, 31, would provide significant help to an Eagles secondary that lost veterans Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the offseason. The two-time Pro Bowl safety has collected 32 career interceptions, ranking fourth among all active NFL players.

A potential Philadelphia signing would reunite Simmons with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who served as his head coach with the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021.

“I think this guy walks straight into that system, knows what he’s doing,” NFL.com senior columnist Jeffri Chadiha added during the segment. “I think he gives that secondary a boost with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship. This makes all the sense in the world.”

Simmons spent eight seasons with the Broncos (2016-2023) before signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2024 campaign. Last season, he recorded two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and 62 total tackles. He is currently a free agent.