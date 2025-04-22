Former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion seeks kidney donor for mother in dire social media plea

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A key contributor to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team has turned to social media with an urgent medical request for his mother.

Guard Mekhi Becton, who revitalized his career with Philadelphia last season, posted on X Tuesday seeking help for his mother’s critical health situation.

“PSA: My Mom needs a kidney!!!! If anyone can help please please please let me know!!!!” Becton wrote, noting that his mother, Semone Becton, has a blood type of B positive.

PSA: My Mom needs a kidney!!!! If anyone can help please please please let me know!!!! — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) April 22, 2025

According to the American Red Cross, approximately 9% of the U.S. population shares the B positive blood type. The National Kidney Foundation states that recipients can receive kidneys from donors with either B or O blood types.

Becton did not specify the medical condition necessitating his mother’s need for a kidney transplant.

The offensive lineman signed a one-year contract with the Eagles prior to the 2024 season after four years with the New York Jets. Selected 11th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Becton was projected as an offensive line cornerstone for the Jets but struggled to fulfill expectations. A knee injury limited him to just one game in 2021 and he missed the entire 2022 season due to an avulsion fracture in his right kneecap.

Philadelphia took a chance on Becton before the 2024 campaign, offering him a one-year deal that proved beneficial for both parties. He solidified the right guard position, starting 15 games during the Eagles’ championship run.

Following his successful season in Philadelphia, Becton secured a two-year, $20 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.