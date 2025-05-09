NFL analyst reveals why Philadelphia Eagles surprisingly need to upgrade at wide receiver

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have an elite wide receiver duo in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who combined for 1,912 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during the regular season. So why does one NFL analyst believe the Eagles have a roster hole at receiver?

It’s because there’s a massive drop-off in production after Brown and Smith. ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz states the Eagles need to upgrade their WR3 position heading into the 2025 season.

“The other receivers combined for only 365 receiving yards last season, led by Jahan Dotson’s 19 catches for 216 yards,” writes Schatz. “The only newcomer is former Panthers receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who had just three catches and 41 yards for the Raiders last season.”

The Eagles acquired Dotson from the Washington Commanders for a 2025 fifth-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks. Despite consecutive 500-yard seasons his first two years with the Commanders and 11 touchdowns, his production dropped dramatically. On top of only 216 receiving yards, he didn’t record a touchdown during the regular season.

The Birds didn’t take any wide receivers in last month’s NFL Draft, but it wouldn’t be surprising if general manager Howie Roseman makes a move before or during training camp. Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and Gabe Davis remain free agents looking for a new home.