Another Philadelphia Eagles legend may be considering calling it quits soon. After Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham retired over the past two seasons, right tackle Lane Johnson is hinting at his own departure.

Speaking to SportsRadio 94WIP, the offensive lineman explained that consistently being away from family for nearly two decades has taken its toll.

“As my kids get older, my parents are getting older, you start seeing the circle of life if you will. A lot of time has been spent in this sport all the way since high school,” Johnson said. “No Thanksgivings, no Christmases, so a lot of people that you love, you know, you realize you haven’t been able to spend time with them for 15, 20 years, so that’s where I’ve been.”

Lane Johnson admits spending time with family has him considering retirement as soon as next season:



"A lot of time has been spent in this sport… No Thanksgivings, no Christmases so a lot of people that you love, you realize you haven't been able to spend time with them in… pic.twitter.com/VReSZgFlon — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 21, 2025

Johnson, the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, is entering his 13th season anchoring one of the best offensive lines in football. The two-time first-team All-Pro, three-time second-team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion was rated by Pro Football Focus as the seventh-best tackle in 2024 after allowing zero sacks.

Johnson first opened up about retirement during an appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast last week.

“If we win it all this year, hey, I could be done this year. That’s how I feel,” Johnson said.

Lane Johnson says he may retire if the #Eagles repeat: “If we win it all this year, I could be done. That’s how I feel.. I’m definitely looking next couple years. I’m signed for two, this and next. Then I’ll really evaluate it. But if we win it all this year, it could be my last.… pic.twitter.com/YgHesQITgn — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 14, 2025

The future Hall of Famer signed a one-year extension earlier this year, keeping him under contract through 2026. Based on his recent comments, Johnson appears to see his career winding down sooner rather than later.



