NFL insider calls Philadelphia Eagles one of least improved teams, warns ‘things could get squirrelly’ after defensive exodus

A lot of defensive talent left the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason after they won their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. Because of that, an NFL insider is warning that the Eagles’ season could go sideways out of the gate. He even called them one of the least improved teams.

The Eagles lost in free agency Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Oren Burks, Avonte Maddox and Isaiah Rodgers. They released cornerback Darius Slay and traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Franchise legend Brandon Graham also retired.

The Birds used their first five picks in last month’s draft on defense:

First round (No. 31): Linebacker Jihaad Campbell

Second round (No. 64): Safety Andrew Mukuba

Fourth round (No. 111): Defensive tackle Ty Robinson

Fifth round (No. 145): Cornerback Mac McWilliams

Fifth round (No. 161): Linebacker Smael Mondon

On top of the defensive turnover, they have a tough start to the season, facing four 2024 playoff teams in their first five games, including a rematch of Super Bowl 59.

“It’s not particularly revolutionary to claim that the Super Bowl champion is going to have a hangover, but boy howdy did the Eagles lose a lot of talent. In fact, 4,114 defensive snaps from 2024 are out the door with defensive linemen Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham and defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers,” notes ESPN NFL insider Ben Solak. “Of course, they have young players waiting in the wings, but I’d expect a rocky start as they shake off the cobwebs. The Eagles start with the Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, Bucs and Broncos — five potential playoff teams. Things could get squirrelly.”

According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Eagles have the fourth-hardest schedule in 2025. Of the Eagles’ 14 opponents, 10 made the playoffs last year.