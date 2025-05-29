Philadelphia Eagles insider reveals why $51 million edge rusher not at OTAs

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The writing appears to be on the wall for Bryce Huff’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles as he’s missing from OTAs and reportedly hasn’t attended any of the team’s workouts this spring.

The Eagles signed Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million contract, believing the edge rusher could fill Haason Reddick’s shoes after trading him to the New York Jets. But despite a Super Bowl run, Howie Roseman’s signing of Huff was viewed as a major misstep.

“Huff is still under contract and is owed $16.75 million in guaranteed money this season,” reports The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “Workouts are voluntary, but his absence suggests it was mutually agreed upon. The Eagles don’t want him getting injured in case they can still unload him after June 1 — when it would make more fiscal sense — and he certainly doesn’t want to be where he isn’t exactly wanted.”

Do not see #Eagles DE Bryce Huff here warming up. https://t.co/SyVRbLURY7 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 28, 2025

It doesn’t appear that the Eagles would be able to trade Huff without taking on a huge part of his salary, but McLane believes the struggling edge rusher will end up being waived.

“Can the Eagles trade him? Probably not with that price tag. Maybe they eat a large portion of his salary just to cut bait,” notes McLane. “Or they swap ‘your underperforming, overpaid free agent’ for mine. Or maybe they suffer some injuries at edge rusher this spring and have no choice but to have him in uniform when training camp starts. But my guess is Roseman is eventually forced to waive one of his few bad moves from last offseason.”

Huff, who was inactive for the Super Bowl, appeared in only 12 games — starting six — and recorded just 2.5 sacks and 13 tackles. He did suffer a wrist injury and underwent surgery during the season.