Philadelphia Eagles close to reaching decision on Dallas Goedert’s future

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles were a team that was reportedly considering a trade. Specifically, one involving former Super Bowl champion Dallas Goedert, who’s been rumored to be on the trade block all offseason long.

Goedert, who’s headed into the final year of his contract and is set to have a cap hit of $11.7 million, apparently isn’t going anywhere this offseason.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Jeff McLane, the Eagles are nearing an agreement on a “reworked contract” that would ensure the 30-year-old stays in Philadelphia to kick off the 2025 season.

“The Eagles and Dallas Goedert have been in negotiations on a reworked contract that would keep the tight end in Philadelphia, NFL sources told The Inquirer.” Jeff McLane on Dallas Goedert

According to McLane, the Eagles were open to trading Goedert, but once no deal materialized during the draft, the two sides increased their efforts to find common ground on reaching a consensus contract value.

While the exact contract terms have yet to be revealed, Goedert is reportedly taking a pay cut of roughly $4 million. Plus, reworking Goedert’s contract presumably takes a trade off the table this offseason.

Goedert recorded 42 receptions for 496 yards and two touchdowns last season while appearing in 10 games. With two other receivers catching more targets than Goedert, it stands to reason that the Eagles wanted their starting tight end to take a slight pay reduction as his numbers continue to dwindle.

