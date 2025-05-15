Eagles’ Super Bowl defense faces challenging path: Breaking down Philadelphia’s unforgiving 2025 schedule

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It won’t be a cake walk for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. The defending Super Bowl champions face the fourth-hardest schedule, according to Sharp Football Analysis, with matchups against nine playoff teams from 2024.

The Birds confront a brutal opening five-week stretch, facing four 2024 playoff teams. The schedule turns challenging again in the final three weeks with crucial divisional games against the Washington Commanders bookending a trip to Buffalo to face the Bills. Another notable quirk: Philadelphia doesn’t have consecutive home games all season while being saddled with back-to-back road matchups twice.

Let’s break down the most demanding portions of the Eagles’ schedule.

Brutal gauntlet first five weeks

The schedule makers did the Eagles no favors with their early-season competition. To kick off the 2025 NFL season, the Birds take on NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, whom they swept last year. The Thursday night opener on Sept. 4 will be emotional as Philadelphia raises its second Super Bowl championship banner in eight seasons.

In Week 2, the Eagles travel to Arrowhead to face AFC champion Kansas City in what surely will be a raucous atmosphere. The Chiefs will be seeking revenge after their 40-22 defeat in Super Bowl 59.

Week 3 brings the Los Angeles Rams back to Lincoln Financial Field following their NFC Divisional Round matchup. The Rams nearly completed a comeback when the game appeared decided. Los Angeles matches up well against Philadelphia with Matthew Stafford’s passing attack and their formidable defensive front.

The challenge intensifies in Week 4 with a trip to Tampa Bay. Under Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers have consistently frustrated Jalen Hurts, holding him to a 1-2 record with just 183.3 passing yards per game, three touchdowns, three interceptions and a 71.5 quarterback rating. In last year’s meeting, Hurts was sacked six times in a 33-16 loss.

The five-week gauntlet concludes with a home game against the Denver Broncos. Denver upgraded their secondary by signing safety Talanoa Hufanga and drafting cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Quarterback Bo Nix silenced critics during his rookie campaign, guiding the Broncos to a 10-7 record.

Back-to-back games against NFC North powers

The Eagles have five primetime games this season, including consecutive spotlight matchups against NFC North contenders. They face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau on Monday Night Football in Week 10 following their bye, then host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

Philadelphia defeated the Packers 34-29 to open the 2024 season in Brazil, where Saquon Barkley began his historic 2,000-yard rushing campaign with 109 yards and two touchdowns. As for Detroit, many anticipated an Eagles-Lions NFC Championship last year before Washington upset Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations. The Lions’ 2025 outlook remains intriguing after losing both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Ruthless final three weeks

While the season’s start presents immediate challenges, the closing stretch might prove even tougher. Weeks 16 and 17 feature road games against Washington and Buffalo before the Eagles finish at home in Week 18 against the Commanders.

Philadelphia split with Washington in 2024, but the Commanders are projected to improve with Jayden Daniels’ continued development. They strengthened their offensive line by trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and added playmaker Deebo Samuel at wide receiver.

The Bills matchup revives memories of 2023’s instant classic in Buffalo. After trailing 24-14 entering the fourth quarter, the Eagles took a 28-24 lead, only for the Bills to go ahead 31-28 with 1:52 remaining. Jake Elliott’s game-tying 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds left forced overtime, where Jalen Hurts secured a 37-34 victory with a 12-yard touchdown run after Buffalo kicked a field goal.

No consecutive home games

Unlike last season when they had back-to-back home games twice, the Eagles won’t play consecutive games at Lincoln Financial Field in 2025. They do face back-to-back road trips twice — Weeks 6-7 against the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, and Weeks 16-17 versus the Commanders and Bills.

For the Eagles to enjoy consecutive home games during the 2025 season, they’ll need to secure either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed and make another deep playoff run.

Full schedule

Week 1: Thursday, September 4: Home vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM (NBC)

Week 2: Sunday, September 14: Away at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM (FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, September 21: Home vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 PM (FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, September 28: Away at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 PM (FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, October 5: Home vs. Denver Broncos at 1 PM+ (CBS)

Week 6: Thursday, October 9: Away at New York Giants at 8:15 PM (Prime Video)

Week 7: Sunday, October 19: Away at Minnesota Vikings at 1 PM+ (FOX)

Week 8: Sunday, October 26: Home vs. New York Giants at 1 PM+ (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Monday, November 10: Away at Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM (ESPN/ABC)

Week 11: Sunday, November 16: Home vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM (NBC)

Week 12: Sunday, November 23: Away at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM (FOX)

Week 13: Friday, November 28: Home vs. Chicago Bears at 3 PM (Prime Video)

Week 14: Monday, December 8: Away at Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM (ESPN/ABC)

Week 15: Sunday, December 14: Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 PM (FOX)

Week 16: Saturday, December 20: Away at Washington Commanders at either 4:30 PM or 8 PM (FOX)

Week 17: Sunday, December 28: Away at Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM (FOX)

Week 18: Date TBD: Home vs. Washington Commanders (Time and Network TBD)