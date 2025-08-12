One of the NFL’s all-time greats believes the “sky is the limit” for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

During an appearance on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast,” Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning delved into their relationship, revealing that Hurts reaches out to him regularly to pick his brain.

“He’s played so well in both those Super Bowls, but I like the way he goes about it. He calls me a lot and asks me lots of questions. They actually run a lot of plays that we used to run. [Nick] Sirianni, to Frank Reich, to Tom Moore, sort of that chain,” Manning said, referring to the coaching tree from his former Indianapolis Colts. “And he calls me with very specific questions about certain plays. So he’s a student of the game.”

Manning is especially impressed with how Hurts handles himself, saying there’s no one more serious or intense.

“But his appreciation of the cerebral part of the game is what is impressive to me and how he’s taken his game to the next level and I think the sky is the limit for this guy,” Manning said.

Collinsworth chimed in that “it’s almost intimidating” when you’re in the same room as Hurts.

The Eagles surprisingly took Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft just one year after signing Carson Wentz to an extension, but the pick turned out to be one of the organization’s greatest selections of all time.

Since becoming the full-time starter in 2021, Hurts has led the Eagles to the playoffs four times, won a Super Bowl and earned game MVP honors, appeared in another Super Bowl, been named a two-time Pro Bowler and posted a 46-20 record.

Despite what he’s accomplished, he still faces critics who claim he only wins because of the stars around him or he’s not a good enough quarterback to succeed on his own. But as Hurts’ numbers point out, he’s already one of the best signal-callers in the game.