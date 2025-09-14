A new rumor reveals the hilarious lengths 73-year-old Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll went to last week to motivate his team before their game against the New England Patriots.

While Seattle Seahawks great Pete Carroll has a stellar resume as a head coach, his age made many question if he was the right choice to kick off a new, and hopefully, positive era for Las Vegas. The goal for any franchise hiring a new head coach is for them to potentially be there for the next decade. That is unlikely with Carroll.

But he was never like your average 60-something when he showcased his impressive energy on the sidelines during his years in Seattle, and it seems he is not your normal 73-year-old either.

Pete Carroll record: 171-120

According to a new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the AARP member “kicked through a whiteboard in dramatic fashion, leading to pandemonium” during his first regular-season pre-game speech last week. As silly as it might seem at his age, the pep talk seemed to work, and the Raiders went into New England in Week 1 and scored a 20-13 win to begin the Carroll era.

“One source described Carroll like a WWE wrestler cutting a promo, showing the team that it didn’t fly to New England to mess around,” Rapoport wrote. “The Raiders came to compete. The blasted whiteboard was the fallout.

”That’s just Pete. That’s how he turns the culture around,'” another source told the NFL Network insider.

The Las Vegas Raiders take on division foes, the Los Angeles Chargers, on Monday Night Football in Week 2. An opponent coached by Carroll’s long-time rival, Jim Harbaugh. One can only imagine what furniture will get it this week as he looks to avoid a loss against Harbaugh.