The New England Patriots are set to open the preseason at home versus the Washington Commanders on Friday, and a lot of eyes will be on the wide receivers.

The Patriots are still waiting for another receiver to step up and establish themselves as the clear-cut No.2 opposite Stefon Diggs for quarterback Drake Maye. Though that hasn’t come to fruition yet, it’s worth noting that the young players in the position group made their presence felt during joint practice with the Commanders on Wednesday.

Evan Lazar of Patriots.com listed third-year receiver Demario Douglas as one of the standouts of practice versus Washington. Douglas was matched up against Commanders slot corner Mike Sainristill for most of the day and created consistent separation.

“Douglas, who was going up against a good slot corner in Sainristill, started hot with three catches in team drills where he created immediate separation,” Lazar wrote. “Douglas ran away from Sainristill on a shallow crosser, breaking free to daylight to generate an explosive play.”

Lazar added that Douglas’s role in the slot has been featured in Josh McDaniels’ offense so far in camp. The dynamic receiver out of Liberty had a fantastic day on Wednesday, though he did have a drop, so it wasn’t perfect.

“Pop’s ability to win on the quick-hitters from the slot, featured in OC Josh McDaniels’s offense, continues to stand out. The lone blemish for him was a drop on a well-placed crosser, where Douglas was open once again.”

Douglas wasn’t the only young receiver making plays against the Commanders’ defense. Kayshon Boutte and Javon Baker scored touchdowns on Wednesday and continued showing why they could be reliable receiving options for Maye.

“Kayshon Boutte continued a strong camp by boxing Commanders star corner Marshon Lattimore on a back-shoulder fade for a touchdown from the high red zone,” Lazar wrote. “Boutte’s been a consistent option for Maye this summer. Second-year WR Javon Baker also continued his roster push by catching a goal-line slant for a touchdown on a pass from Dobbs.”

Over the next few weeks, Douglas, Boutte, and Baker all have excellent opportunities to show that they can be difference-makers in New England’s offense in 2025. It all starts on Friday at Gillette Stadium for the preseason opener versus Washington.

After facing off against Washington, New England will have a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings before the two teams meet for a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Patriots will wrap up the preseason on the road versus the New York Giants.