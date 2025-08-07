The New England Patriots used the No.4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on offensive tackle Will Campbell. The LSU product is expected to serve as New England’s long-term starting left tackle and provide elite play right out of the gate.

Last year, New England got abysmal left tackle play from Vederian Lowe, who committed 13 penalties and allowed five sacks and 33 quarterback pressures in 502 pass-blocking snaps. Campbell should be a major upgrade at the position, and so far in training camp, he’s living up to expectations.

According to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com, Campbell held his own during joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. Campbell allowed little pressure on quarterback Drake Maye and won most of his reps against the Commanders’ edge rushers.

“LT Will Campbell held his own against the Commanders edge rushers, including playing old friend Deatrich Wise to an even draw in three 1-on-1 reps,” Lazar wrote. “Campbell seemed to win the first rep by anchoring against Wise’s long arm, drew the second rep against an inside swim move and then the veteran pass-rusher beat Campbell with a push-pull move.”

“In team, Campbell allowed one pressure but was mostly clean. Admittedly, it’s tough to evaluate the offensive line without the benefit of film review, but there wasn’t any noticeable pressure coming off the left side.”

Campbell surrendered just four total sacks during his three-year career at LSU and was one of the best offensive linemen in the nation for one of the most dynamic offenses. He’ll look to translate that stellar play to the next level and solidify the left tackle position for the Patriots.

Though he performed well versus Washington in Wednesday’s practice, Campbell’s first professional test is upcoming. The Patriots will host the Commanders to open the preseason on Friday, and all eyes will be on New England’s top-five selection.