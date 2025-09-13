After one season, the New England Patriots are moving on from a disappointing second-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Patriots are sending wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk — who was taken 37th overall — and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a 2027 sixth-round selection.

It’s an unusual move since Polk is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

TRADE: The Patriots are trading WR Ja’Lynn Polk and a 2028 7th-round pick to the Saints for a 2027 6th-round pick, per sources.



Polk is currently on season-ending IR recovering from a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/o5ypHugs5K — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 13, 2025

From College Star to NFL Bust

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England had high hopes for the University of Washington product, who had 69 catches for 1,159 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns in his final college season. However, he struggled mightily as a rookie, catching only 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. His longest catch of the season went for 21 yards.

Polk previously underwent shoulder surgery prior to the latest one and was limited during training camp. He got hurt again during New England’s first preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero noted that while trading players on injured reserve is rare, it benefits both teams in this case.

“Ja’Lynn Polk gets a fresh start, the #Patriots get a little future draft compensation and unload over $2 million in guaranteed money, and New Orleans gets a low-risk flier on a player with two budget years left on his rookie deal,” Pelissero posted on X.

Trading players on IR is rare, but permitted. Ja'Lynn Polk gets a fresh start, the #Patriots get a little future draft compensation and unload over $2 million in guaranteed money, and New Orleans gets a low-risk flier on a player with two budget years left on his rookie deal. https://t.co/S6VOMdTp28 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2025

Polk is in the second year of a four-year, $9.69 million rookie contract. He will be a free agent following the 2027 season.