The New England Patriots enter the 2025 season with some newfound optimism, especially because of quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye showed a ton of promise during his rookie campaign in 2024, tossing 15 touchdowns to ten interceptions and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. The 22-year-old now has a chance this season to prove that he’s the long-term guy for New England, and a Patriots Super Bowl champion believes Maye will rise to the occasion in 2025.

During an interview with Tom E. Curran on NBC Sports Boston, Vince Wilfork was asked if Maye can be the Patriots’ franchise quarterback. The former NFL defensive tackle gave a clear answer to the question.

“I think he [Maye] will be [the guy],” Wilfork said on NBC Sports Boston. “It’s going to take him this year. But Drake has what it takes, and that’s what I’m investing in.”

For most of his 13-year career, Wilfork played with Tom Brady, so he knows what a franchise quarterback looks like. The two-time Super Bowl champion has complete confidence that Maye can be the guy for the Patriots, but general manager Eliot Wolf just needs to surround him with enough talent.

Wilfork also talked about how Vrabel will help Maye improve quickly in the leadership aspect. Vrabel is relying on his young quarterback to be one of the primary leaders of the team moving forward.

“It’s gonna happen… Drake’s saying to himself, ‘This only my second year in, I’m still young.’ But he have a head coach telling him, ‘No no no no, you are the future of this franchise,” Wilfork said.

New England will open the season at Gillette Stadium versus Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders, which is a nice first test for Vrabel’s squad.