This is one of the most exciting times of the year as we are nearing Week 1 of the NFL regular season. However, it’s also a hard time of the year as over 1,000 players will be soon be cut from teams around the league.

The Patriots have already began cutting players from the roster this weekend as they have to get down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. Most of the names that have been cut already, such as quarterback Ben Wooldridge and linebacker Monty Rice, have not been total surprises. However, the team made a decision on Sunday that can be classified as shocking.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots waived/injured offensive lineman Layden Robinson. Robinson was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots just last year, so it’s a bit shocking to see the team move on so quickly.

Guard Layden Robinson, the 2024 fourth-round pick, has been waived/injured by the Patriots, the team announces.



Made 11 starts last year — six on the right side, five on the left side.



Fit the prior scheme more so than the current scheme. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 24, 2025

During his rookie season. Robinson started in 11 games, with six of those coming at right guard and five at left guard. Pro Football Focus gave the lineman a poor 43.6 grade which ranked 129th out of 136 qualified guards. Robinson was penalized five times and allowed four sacks.

However, it’s hard to blame Robinson too much when the Patriots’ entire offensive line save for Mike Onwenu was bad last year, As a result, the team projects to have four new starters on the line for the 2025 season.

This offseason, Robinson was competing for a backup guard spot alongside Cole Strange, Caedan Wallace, Mekhi Butler, and others. Tyrese Robinson and Sidy Sow were also competing for guard spots, but both of those players were cut on Saturday.

The interior of the line is now much thinner in Foxboro after this weekend’s cuts. One player who was mentioned in cut rumors who remains on the roster for now is Cole Strange. With three guards being cut this weekend, it seems like Strange may have a path to making the final roster after all.