Turnovers prevented the New England Patriots from winning back-to-back games for the first time since the 2022 season as they committed five turnovers (four fumbles) during Sunday’s 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The turnover-fest also overshadowed some noteworthy performances turned in by New England players. Here are the positional-group grades the Patriots earned for their Week 3 loss:

Quarterback: Drake Maye had a productive game, but his performance will be remembered for his fumble that gave Pittsburgh the ball on its own 38-yard line with 7:41 to play in the game. The Steelers took advantage by driving 62 yards on nine plays and broke a 14-14 tie when Aaron Rogers tossed a 17-yard TD pass to Calvin Austin with 5:25 remaining. Maye also had a pass intercepted in the end zone, but the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Maye completed 28-of-37 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-high 45 yards on seven carries. | GRADE: B-

Running Backs: Not Good. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball away twice – once on Pittsburgh’s 1-yard line – and Antonio Gibson also lost a fumble. There wasn’t much in terms of rushing yardage either. TreVeyon Henderson gained 28 yards on 11 carries, Gibson rushed for 28 yards on seven carries and Stevenson had 18 yards on four carries. The only positive is how the running backs performed in the passing game. Stevenson caught three passes for 38 yards and Henderson had three receptions for 19 yards. | GRADE: D-

Wide Receivers: This group had only one catch of 20 yards or more, and that came from Kayshon Boutte (two catches for 28 yards). No other wide receiver had more than 27 receiving yards. Mack Hollins had four receptions. DeMario Douglass also failed to fight for a first down after making a catch on a fourth-and-one play on the team’s final possession. Moving forward, the Patriots will need more big plays from this position | GRADE: D

Tight Ends: Hunter Henry led all receivers with a eight receptions and had a game-high 90 receiving yards. He also scored both New England touchdowns. Austin Hooper was targeted three times and had two catches for 28 yards. | GRADE: A

Offensive Line: The Steelers recorded five sacks, and Mike Onwenu picked up a penalty for being downfield on a pass play, which negated an 18-yard pass to Douglass. The Patriots rushed for 119 yards, but much of that came when Maye made something happen with his feet. It wasn’t awful, but there’s plenty of room for improvement here. | GRADE: C-

Defensive Line: The defensive line was part of an overall good effort turned in by the New England defense. There were no sacks, but New England’s defensive front did apply consistent pressure for most of the game. Defensive end Milton Williams had two tackles for loss. The Steelers averaged 2.5 yards on 26 rushing attempts and were limited to 139 yards passing. | GRADE: C

Linebackers: Robert Spillane recorded 15 tackles (10 solo) and may have been the best player on the field Sunday. He became the first New England player to have at least 15 tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss in a game since 2000. He returned his third-quarter interception 37 yards to the Pittsburgh 11, but the Patriots came away with nothing when Stevenson fumbled on his way into the end zone. New England also received another strong performance from Harold Landry, who had six tackles and a forced fumble. It wasn’t the best day for K’Lavon Chaisson, however. Chaisson was penalized for being offside in the first quarter, and was whistled for a holding penalty in the second. | GRADE: B+

Secondary: No Steeler had more than 34 yards receiving, but penalties were a problem for the New England defensive backs. Alex Austin was called for pass interference in the end zone during the opening quarter, and the Steelers scored on the next play. He also received a holding penalty that extended a drive later in the first quarter. Cornerback Marcus Jones was hit with a personal foul for a “low block” and was also beaten by Austin for the TD catch in the fourth quarter. In addition, Carlton Davis received a 23-yard penalty for pass interference on a third-and-eight play in the third. | GRADE: C-

Special Teams: There’s not a lot to grade here. Andres Borregales made both of his point-after kicks, and Bryce Baringer’s only punt traveled 59 yards for a touchback. Henderson averaged 22.7 yards on three kickoff returns, Gibson returned one kickoff 26 yards and Marcus Jones returned a punt 11 yards. Pittsburgh’s Kenneth Gainwell returned a kickoff 27 yards, and New England’s other kickoffs resulted in touchbacks. | GRADE: C

