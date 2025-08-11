Multiple players on the New England Patriots had standout performances in the team’s dominant preseason win over the Washington Commanders, but rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III rose above the rest in his position room.

During Friday’s contest versus Washington, Chism led New England in targets (8), receptions (6), receiving yards (50), and also hauled in a touchdown from quarterback Ben Wooldridge. The undrafted free agent bolstered his case for a roster spot with an impressive debut, and he kept that momentum going during Sunday’s practice.

According to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, Chism had another eventful day of practice on Sunday, leading the team in targets and snagging two touchdowns from quarterback Joshua Dobbs in seven-on-seven period.

Chism also had multiple catches in every practice period, and even made a highlight play by high-pointing the ball over Marcus Jones.

“He wasn’t perfect, but Chism had multiple catches in every period, from 2-on-2s to 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s,” Callahan wrote. “Dobbs hit him for two touchdowns in 7-on-7s on different routes.”

Go up and get it @EftonChism 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJrKZrJI9w — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 10, 2025

Chism has been stacking practices throughout training camp, and has been one of the surprises of the summer for New England. The Eastern Washington product is constructing a strong case for a roster spot, and if he continues to excel in practices and preseason games, it’s gonna be difficult for the Patriots to let him go.

New England is set to travel to Minnesota this week for a joint practice and preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings. Chism should receive plenty of opportunities to produce in both the practice and game, and showcase even more why he should be on the initial 53-man roster heading into Week 1.