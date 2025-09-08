The New England Patriots kicked off their 2025 season in disappointing fashion on Sunday. The team fell 20-13 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, in a game they were expected to win.

The offense failed to gather any momentum for much of the game, and the ground game was non-existent. As a team, the Patriots mustered just 60 total rushing yards and averaged 3.3 yards per attempt. The offensive line also didn’t have its best day, as the unit allowed four sacks and six tackles for loss.

However, it wasn’t all bad. All things considered, the defense didn’t play terribly, and two of the team’s big free agent additions were among the top performers.

Harold Landry III was brought in this offseason to reunite with Mike Vrabel after being cut by the Tennessee Titans. In his debut, Landry racked up five tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss. Landry also was credited with five pressures, which was the third-most of any edge-rusher in Week 1.

The other new defender who stood out was Milton Williams. Williams received a massive payday from the Patriots this offseason to hold down the interior and prevent big runs. That’s exactly what Williams did in the opener as he collected four tackles, two run stuffs, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits. Williams also was credited with a team-high six pressures.

Landry and Williams combine for over $22.5 million against the cap this season, so it’s encouraging to see solid performances from two of the highest-paid defenders on the team. There were plenty of negatives to talk about after Sunday, but Landry and Williams were two of the bright spots.

With a loss already on the books, the Patriots will need to rebound quickly. A game at the Miami Dolphins next weekend should offer a bounce-back opportunity, and then the team will welcome in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.