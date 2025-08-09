The New England Patriots kicked off the 2025 preseason with a dominant 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders. Mike Vrabel’s squad seized control of the game from the start and never let it go, shutting down the Commanders’ offense and putting together methodical offensive drives.

New England put together a complete team performance to defeat Washington to open the preseason. However, some players stepped up and played well, while others fell flat. Let’s take a look at the PFF grades from the Patriots’ statement victory over the Commanders.

Patriots best and worst PFF grades

Top-10 overall grades: Offense

C Garrett Bradbury: 92.7

WR John Jiles: 88.2

OT Will Campbell: 85.4

TE Jaheim Bell: 80.0

QB Ben Wooldridge: 78.3

WR Jeremiah Webb: 76.8

WR Efton Chism III: 76.5

G Tyrese Robinson: 73.4

G Layden Robinson: 72.8

C Ben Brown: 71.4

Bottom-5 overall grades: Offense

QB Drake Maye: 39.9

G Cole Strange: 40.2

WR Kyle Williams: 42.9

WR Javon Baker: 43.6

QB Joshua Dobbs: 44.0

Top-10 overall grades: Defense

CB D.J. James: 88.1

DT Milton Williams: 86.0

LB Cam Riley: 82.7

S Dell Pettus: 78.6

S Marcus Epps: 78.0

DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.: 77.1

S Josh Minkins: 76.2

EDGE Anfernee Jennings: 75.6

DL Jahvaree Ritzie: 73.0

CB Marcus Jones: 72.7

Bottom-5 overall grades: Defense

S Jordan Polk: 33.6

LB Robert Spillane: 37.3

CB Kobee Minor: 37.3

LB R.J. Moten: 39.8

LB Jack Gibbens: 40.9

The Patriots will travel to Minneapolis next week for a joint practice and preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings. They will finish the preseason on August 21 versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.