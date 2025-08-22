It hasn’t even been 24 hours since the New England Patriots wrapped up the preseason with a loss to the New York Giants, and the team has begun roster cuts as they aim to get the roster down to 53 players.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots informed guard Tyrese Robinson that he has been released.

“The Patriots have begun the process of releasing players, informing guard Tyrese Robinson that he is being let go, per a source,” Reiss said on X.

Robinson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders, and has bounced around the league. The 26-year-old had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings from 2022 to 2024 before joining New England in November 2024 on the practice squad.

Though he ended up getting cut, Robinson was actually solid in the preseason. He allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback pressures in 61 offensive snaps and posted a 75.4 PFF grade. However, the Oklahoma product was a long shot to make the roster from the very beginning, so this move isn’t very shocking.

Robinson won’t be the only one to get cut in the coming days, as dozens of players will get let go so New England can reach the 53-man roster limit.

The Patriots will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium to kick off the 2025 campaign. We’ll see who’s on the team by then, and who faces the tough reality of the NFL.