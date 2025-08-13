The New England Patriots have switched up their safety rotation in training camp ahead of the 2025 NFL season, and it appears Kyle Dugger is no longer a starter.

Dugger has been taking second-team reps at practice recently, as Jaylinn Hawkins has been taking more snaps with the starters. Jabrill Peppers and rookie Craig Woodson also seem to be ahead of Dugger on the depth chart.

Though he did have a down year in 2024, Dugger’s demotion is shocking, as the former second-round pick has been a key piece of the defense since entering the league in 2020. He even signed a four-year extension worth $58 million with the team last offseason.

Head coach Mike Vrabel finally broke his silence on Dugger’s benching during a press conference before New England’s joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

Vrabel stated that Dugger needs to continue working and progressing.

“Just making sure that he’s where he needs to be, and understanding the coverage concepts and everything we do,” Vrabel said of Dugger via Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. “Keep working and keep progressing.”

The Patriots’ head coach added that those who are taking the first-team reps have earned them, signaling that Dugger has work to do before receiving a chance to get back in the starting lineup.

“A lot of this is the guys that have earned it, earned the right to take a look with that first unit, and again, there’ll be different lineups and different things. And so we’ll just focus on the reps that you get, and right now his [Dugger’s] attitude has been great, and he’s had a long, long recovery in the offseason.”

“So, he’s been out there, and he’s continued to get better and work. And I think the more that he practices, the better he’s going to feel, and the more that it’s going to translate onto the football field.”

Dugger may not be the best scheme fit in new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams’ defense, and the new coaching staff likely doesn’t view him as a valuable piece.

With training camp and the preseason wrapping up in a few weeks, Dugger’s days in New England could be numbered if he doesn’t impress the new staff sooner rather than later. It sounds like Vrabel is pretty comfortable with the rest of the players in the safety room.