The New England Patriots finalized their final roster cuts on Tuesday, and the team made an obvious decision on guard Cole Strange’s future.

According to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, New England cut Strange during the final hour before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.

“Final Patriots cuts: Jack Conley, Kobee Minor, Cole Strange, Bradyn Swinson and Jeremiah Webb,” Kyed said on X.

Strange started 29 games at guard for the Patriots during his three-year tenure with the team, but played in just three contests last season due to injury.

The 27-year-old lost his starting spot at left guard to rookie third-round pick Jared Wilson in training camp, and didn’t play very well in the preseason. Strange allowed three pressures in three preseason games and posted just a 47.4 PFF grade with a 40.4 pass-blocking grade.

New England’s decision to select Strange with the No.29 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft now looks more questionable than ever. The Chattanooga product was a projected Day 2 or even Day 3 pick during the draft process, but Bill Belichick and the Patriots decided to take a chance on him in Round 1.

With Strange out of the picture, Wilson or Ben Brown will likely take over as the starting left guard to protect quarterback Drake Maye.