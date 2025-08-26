The New England Patriots have officially made a roster decision on undrafted wide receiver Efton Chism III.

According to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Chism has made New England’s 53-man roster. Fellow undrafted rookie, Elijah Ponder, has also made the roster.

“Patriots have informed Efton Chism and Elijah Ponder that they’ve made the 53-man roster, per sources,” Daniels said on X. “Two standout UDFAs. Well deserved.”

Chism was New England’s biggest star during the preseason. In two preseason games, the Eastern Washington standout tallied 12 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The 23-year-old impressed in all aspects in the preseason, showcasing his impressive hands and ability to create yards after the catch. Chism will stay in a wide receiver room filled with young talent, including DeMario Douglas, rookie third-round pick Kyle Williams, and Kayshon Boutte.

Stefon Diggs, an 11-year veteran, will serve as the No.1 wide receiver. Diggs signed a three-year deal with the Patriots this offseason.

Overall, snagging a roster spot as an undrafted free agent rookie is an incredible feat. Chism was everywhere in the preseason, so it’s no surprise that he’s sticking around.