The New England Patriots situation at wide receiver became a little clearer Thursday when NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that Ja’Lynn Polk will miss the 2025 season because of a right shoulder injury he sustained in New England’s preseason opener against Washington.

Polk, 23, had surgery on the same shoulder last year.

New England selected Polk 37th overall in the 2024 NFL draft, but he had a disappointing rookie season. Polk caught 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kayson Boutte, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker are the remaining wide receivers on New England’s roster. Bourne and Baker appear to be longshots to make the 53-man roster if New England keeps six wide receivers.