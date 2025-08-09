The New England Patriots bolstered the interior of their offensive line on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of guard Jared Wilson in Round 3.

Wilson has had a solid training camp for the Patriots and is expected to serve as the team’s starting left guard in 2025. New England will likely have two rookies starting on the left side of the offensive line this season, as No.4 overall pick Will Campbell will be the left tackle.

In the preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders, Wilson showed some promise. The 22-year-old showcased his power in the run game and even drew some praise from head coach Mike Vrabel. However, Wilson did play a part in a Drake Maye sack that resulted in a fumble and Patriots turnover, so the rookie wasn’t perfect.

With Wilson set to play a pivotal role on New England’s offensive line this year, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox lists the third-round guard as a potential 2025 NFL Draft steal.

Here is what Knox had to say about Wilson.

Third-round pick Jared Wilson has been a pleasant surprise for New England. He was listed as a third-string center on the team’s first unofficial depth chart. However, he’s impressed enough in camp to challenge for a starting job—possibly replacing Cole Strange at left guard—between now and Week 1.

Cole Strange has struggled in camp, and with Wilson taking first-team reps at practice and in the opening preseason game, it’s safe to say that he has locked up the starting spot at left guard.

If Wilson can provide stability at left guard for the Patriots and form a nice duo with Campbell on the left side of the offensive line, the Georgia product will be one of the biggest steals of the 2025 draft. Wilson has a long way to go, but he has the potential to be a long-term piece on New England’s offense.