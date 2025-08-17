The New England Patriots traded quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. The team already had its quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, and Milton had some trade value after posting a nice outing in the final regular-season game of the 2024 season.

Milton was expected to serve as an exciting young backup behind Dak Prescott in Dallas. However, through two preseason games, the Tennessee product has been underwhelming, and the Patriots are looking like the early winners of the trade.

So far in the preseason, Milton has completed just 55.3% of his passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. The 22-year-old has electric arm talent and athleticism, but his accuracy and ability to read defenses are still a work in progress.

Despite a rough start to the preseason, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer hasn’t lost faith in Milton. However, Schottenheimer hasn’t committed to him as the No.2 quarterback yet.

“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned. We didn’t get in a rhythm. … It wasn’t just Joe [Milton],” Schottenheimer said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

I’m not panicked. I feel like I don’t have to decide anything today,” Schottenheimer said on the backup quarterback spot.

Deciding a winner of a trade takes a while, but as of right now, New England seems like the clear winner of the deal. Milton is still a project quarterback who is nowhere near the level of a starting quarterback. Dallas may be questioning if he is even a solid backup.

In return for Milton and a seventh-round pick, the Patriots received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They used that pick in a trade with the Detroit Lions to select kicker Andres Borregales, and also added long snapper Julian Ashby and cornerback Kobee Minor in the draft through picks acquired in the deal with Detroit.