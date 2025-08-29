The New England Patriots made a much-needed move on Friday, as the team finally addressed the depth spots in the defensive tackle room.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England was awarded defensive tackle Eric Gregory off waivers. Gregory was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday and now finds a new home with the Patriots just a day later.

“Patriots transactions: “Awarded DT Eric Gregory off waivers from the Bengals,” Reiss said on X.

Gregory played five years of college football at Arkansas, and signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in May. The 24-year-old tallied two tackles, four quarterback pressures, and one defensive stop during the preseason.

New England lacks quality depth in the defensive tackle group behind Milton Williams and Khyris Tonga. Gregory should provide serviceable depth and could eventually work himself into a rotational role at some point.

Additionally, Gregory has the ability to move around and play multiple spots on the interior of the defensive line. Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will view the rookie’s versatility as a major asset, which will also help the rest of the defensive line.

The Patriots will open the season at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7. There’s a solid chance that Gregory is a part of the defensive line rotation by then.