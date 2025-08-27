The New England Patriots landed some much-needed depth at the quarterback position Wednesday when they claimed former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito on waivers. The Patriots made room for DeVito on their roster by releasing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

DeVito will compete with Joshua Dobbs to be New England’s No. 2 quarterback behind Drake Maye. Dobbs struggled with his accuracy at times during the preseason, when he completed 16-of-28 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown without an interception.

The Patriots had been shopping for a third quarterback since they released undrafted free agent Ben Wooldridge on Friday.

“Just strengthening our roster, certainly at a premium position,” New England coach Mike Vrabel said.

Vrabel and the rest of the New England coaching staff got a good look at DeVito when the Patriots played the Giants in each team’s final playoff game. DeVito completed 17-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three TDs in New York’s 42-10 victory.

DeVito joined the Giants in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. He played in 12 games (eight starts) and completed 145-of-222 pass attempts for 1,358 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Bourne has 292 receptions for 3,714 yards and 22 touchdowns during his nine-year NFL career and was one of eight receivers the Patriots kept on their initial 53-man roster. Bourne was entering his fifth season with New England.