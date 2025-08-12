Roster shuffling is common this time of year as teams begin to prepare their rosters for the regular season. The Patriots are no exception, and they made a couple of moves on Tuesday as they prepare for the second preseason game against the Vikings.

The team announced that defensive tackle Kyle Peko was signed, while undrafted free agent Bryce Ganious was released. Peko has familiarity with Vrabel as both men spent time with the Titans. Peko will be just the latest former Titan to reunite with Vrabel, joining Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens, Monty Rice, Austin Hooper, and Harold Landry III.

Ganious was brought in earlier this offseason after being invited to rookie minicamp. The Wake Forest product failed to stand out in his limited time with the team, though, and didn’t record a statistic in the team’s opener.

Peko, meanwhile, spent the 2024 season with the Lions. The defensive tackle played in five games with one start and collected two tackles and one tackle for loss. Peko’s best seasons came with the Titans in 2021 and 2023, when the veteran collected 32 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks in 21 games.

In Foxboro, Peko should fight for a depth spot on the line. Milton Williams, Khyiris Tonga, and Christian Barmore are entrenched as the starters while Joshua Farmer and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. are among those competing for backup spots.

Farmer’s spot should be safe, even though he hasn’t had the best summer, thanks to his status as a 2025 draft pick. Pharms has outplayed Farmer this summer, and should stick around for one more season after contributing last year. If the team keeps six linemen, Peko could easily land that spot.